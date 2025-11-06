BJP MP Critiques Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal strongly criticized Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's allegations of voter fraud in Haryana, calling it an attempt to weaken constitutional bodies as the Bihar elections approach. Pal, speaking in Siddharthnagar, noted that the Election Commission had addressed all public comments during the electoral process but accused Congress and RJD of attacking institutions instead of engaging constructively.

Pal further accused the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan of propagating misinformation about India's democracy on international platforms. He suggested that their frustrations over faltering alliances were causing them to raise unfounded issues such as these convoluted claims of voter fraud. According to the BJP, such tactics indicate the Opposition's inevitable defeat in the upcoming Bihar polls.

Amid these allegations, Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer has requested Rahul Gandhi to submit an affidavit affirming his claims about 25 lakh fake voters in the state's assembly elections. His assertions have drawn criticism from BJP figures like Ajay Alok, who dismissed them as repetitive tactics unlikely to secure electoral success. Meanwhile, voting for Bihar's first election phase commenced with notable participation across key constituencies.

