BJP MP Critiques Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar Elections

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal slammed Rahul Gandhi for his claims of vote fraud in Haryana, asserting it undermined constitutional institutions before the Bihar polls. While the Congress alleged bogus voters, Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer asked Gandhi for an affidavit. The BJP views these claims as a sign of the Opposition's impending defeat in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:00 IST
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal strongly criticized Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's allegations of voter fraud in Haryana, calling it an attempt to weaken constitutional bodies as the Bihar elections approach. Pal, speaking in Siddharthnagar, noted that the Election Commission had addressed all public comments during the electoral process but accused Congress and RJD of attacking institutions instead of engaging constructively.

Pal further accused the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan of propagating misinformation about India's democracy on international platforms. He suggested that their frustrations over faltering alliances were causing them to raise unfounded issues such as these convoluted claims of voter fraud. According to the BJP, such tactics indicate the Opposition's inevitable defeat in the upcoming Bihar polls.

Amid these allegations, Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer has requested Rahul Gandhi to submit an affidavit affirming his claims about 25 lakh fake voters in the state's assembly elections. His assertions have drawn criticism from BJP figures like Ajay Alok, who dismissed them as repetitive tactics unlikely to secure electoral success. Meanwhile, voting for Bihar's first election phase commenced with notable participation across key constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

