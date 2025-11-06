Amit Shah's Rally Highlights: Immigration and Economic Proposals in Bihar Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday highlighted the challenges faced due to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants during an election rally in Bihar, asserting that they threaten job security and national safety. Shah emphasized the aim to make Bihar 'infiltrator-free' as part of the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking in Bettiah, West Champaran, Shah criticized the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for their history of violence and asserted the NDA government's stance against 'bahubalis' or strongmen. He remarked that if voted back, the NDA will introduce significant economic initiatives, including a new airport and sugar mill revival projects through cooperatives.

Shah warned that if the Mahagathbandhan or 'thagbandhan' came to power, Champaran could turn into a 'mini-Chambal.' He also promised schemes for the Tharu community, reflecting the NDA's developmental vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)