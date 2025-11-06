Priyanka Gandhi Allegations: Fair Elections Can Oust Bihar's NDA Government
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claims voter rigging in Bihar elections, suggesting NDA's ousting if fair processes prevail. Alleging 65 lakh vote deletions and 25 lakh fake votes in Haryana, Gandhi argues for democratic integrity. The ongoing Bihar assembly polls register varied voter turnout across districts.
In a fiery speech at a rally in Govindganj, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that the ruling NDA government in Bihar would be ousted if elections were conducted fairly. While echoing her brother Rahul Gandhi's allegations, she claimed 65 lakh votes were removed illegally, raising concerns about voter manipulation.
Priyanka further alleged discrepancies in the Haryana assembly elections, citing an addition of 25 lakh fake votes, and criticized the ruling party's dismissive attitude towards genuine voter voices. Drawing from personal history, she recalled a childhood incident underscoring India's once-robust democracy, where leaders were directly accountable to the citizens.
Amid these allegations, the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections saw varied turnout statistics across the state. As of 1 PM, voter turnout stood at 42.31% with districts such as Gopalganj and Lakhisarai recording high participation, contrasting with sluggish numbers in the capital, Patna. Voting concludes at 6 PM in most areas.
