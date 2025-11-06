Election Showdown in Kumhrar: Hope, Concerns, and Voter Turnout

Voters in Kumhrar, Bihar, cast their ballots amidst heaps of garbage, seeking accountability in infrastructure and governance. The constituency, historically a BJP stronghold, sees a tough contest with BJP's Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Congress's Indradeep Chandravanshi, and Jan Suraaj Party's K C Sinha vying for the seat.

Local issues like poor sanitation and road conditions were top concerns among voters, including first-time and veteran participants like 92-year-old Dr. Gangadhar Jha. Many hope that the new MLA will usher in improvements, focusing on education, healthcare, and women's issues.

The atmosphere was marked by apprehension and anticipation as 121 seats went to polls in the first phase, amidst tight security and gradual voter turnout, setting the stage for potential shifts in the political landscape.

