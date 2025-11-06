Left Menu

Election Showdown in Kumhrar: Hope, Concerns, and Voter Turnout

As voters gathered at a Kumhrar polling station amid waste piles, they expressed hopes for improved infrastructure and governance. The constituency, a BJP stronghold, witnesses a contest among BJP's Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Congress's Indradeep Chandravanshi, and Jan Suraaj Party's K C Sinha. Voter turnout started slow but holds promise for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:18 IST
Local issues like poor sanitation and road conditions were top concerns among voters, including first-time and veteran participants like 92-year-old Dr. Gangadhar Jha. Many hope that the new MLA will usher in improvements, focusing on education, healthcare, and women's issues.

Local issues like poor sanitation and road conditions were top concerns among voters, including first-time and veteran participants like 92-year-old Dr. Gangadhar Jha. Many hope that the new MLA will usher in improvements, focusing on education, healthcare, and women's issues.

The atmosphere was marked by apprehension and anticipation as 121 seats went to polls in the first phase, amidst tight security and gradual voter turnout, setting the stage for potential shifts in the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

