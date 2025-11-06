Left Menu

Bihar Elections: High Stakes and Allegations Amidst Moderate Voter Turnout

Polling is progressing across 121 assembly constituencies in Bihar with 53.77% voter turnout reported by 3 pm. The ruling NDA seeks to maintain power against the opposition INDIA bloc, with key leaders from both sides in contention. Allegations and high stakes mark the electoral battle.

Updated: 06-11-2025 16:46 IST
Polling in Bihar is underway across 121 assembly constituencies, with a voter turnout of 53.77% recorded by 3 pm. Allegations have surfaced, including Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's claim of an attack on his convoy by RJD supporters. Lalu Prasad and other leaders are in the fray.

The election sees the ruling NDA, in power for two decades, contesting against the INDIA bloc. Tamil Nadu's 'sushasan' governance stands contrasted against the purported 'jungle raj' of the RJD-Congress era. Campaign efforts include Prime Minister Modi addressing rallies, emphasizing high women's voter turnout as a positive sign for the NDA.

On the electorate side, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party could play the dark horse. Allegations of voting biases were raised, but the Election Commission dismissed them. Turnout differences were noted with regions like Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj surpassing 58%, while urban Patna's enthusiasm appears lagging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

