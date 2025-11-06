BJP's Babulal Marandi Signals 'Strong Wave' in Ghatshila Byelection

In a significant political development, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi asserted a growing wave of support for the BJP and NDA candidate, Babulal Soren, in the forthcoming Ghatshila byelection.

Marandi, addressing reporters in Ghatshila, detailed BJP's outreach efforts, including meetings in panchayats, cultivating voter connections. The bypoll follows a tragic vacancy after Babulal Soren lost his battle with a brain hemorrhage.

The leader also criticized the Hemant Soren-led government for alleged corruption practices, illegal settlements, and resource mismanagement, claiming they cater to external interests, affecting local employment.

