Bihar Elections 2023: High Stakes and New Contenders Emerge in Early Phases

Bihar's assembly elections kick off with 53.77% voter turnout till 3 PM across 121 constituencies. The contest is intense between NDA and INDIA bloc, with prominent leaders involved. Amidst allegations and strategic maneuvers, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is emerging as a significant player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:08 IST
Polling in Bihar's 121 assembly constituencies progressed at a moderate pace on Thursday, with 53.77% of 3.75 crore voters casting their votes by 3 PM. The first phase involves over 1,000 candidates, including key figures like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

The stakes are high for both the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc. The NDA hopes to retain power by highlighting its governance in contrast to the alleged 'jungle raj' of the RJD-Congress era. Meanwhile, RJD President Lalu Prasad criticized the 20-year tenure of the NDA, advocating for a change.

Amid allegations of violence and voting delays, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party aims to become a formidable force. Kishor has stirred public interest with his pledge to elevate Bihar's status nationally and his controversial stance on abolishing prohibition laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

