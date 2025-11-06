Congress Mobilizes Nation with 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Campaign

In a sweeping national initiative, the Congress party has launched the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' (Vote thief, vacate your seat) campaign, accusing the BJP of committing electoral fraud with support from the Election Commission of India. The movement aims to galvanize public sentiment against what they term a 'naked murder of democracy.'

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal announced that over five crore signatures have been gathered, reflecting a widespread public outcry. These signatures, representing citizens' anger and demands for electoral transparency, will be presented to India's President in a bid to prompt corrective action. The campaign culminates on November 8 with synchronized events across all state capitals.

Highlighting the importance of preserving democratic integrity, the Congress outlines key demands for the Election Commission, including publishing a machine-readable voter list and establishing a grievance mechanism. Meanwhile, BJP officials dismissed these allegations as unfounded conspiracy, underscoring political friction ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)