Left Menu

Left Unity Triumphs Again: A Clean Sweep in JNU Elections

The Left Unity coalition continued its political domination in Jawaharlal Nehru University's student union elections, winning all four central panel posts. Aditi Mishra was elected president, maintaining the Left's leadership and marking a setback for the ABVP, which has struggled to gain ground in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:44 IST
Left Unity Triumphs Again: A Clean Sweep in JNU Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Left Unity achieved a significant victory at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday, securing all four central panel positions in the student union elections. Aditi Mishra emerged as the president, defeating ABVP's Vikas Patel by 449 votes, while Kizhakoot Gopika Babu, Sunil Yadav, and Danish Ali also claimed notable wins in vice-presidential and secretarial contests.

The dominance of the alliance, comprising AISA, SFI, and DSF, was evident as student engagement surged with a 67% voter turnout. This result underscores a political setback for the ABVP, which saw a minor comeback last year but has struggled to break the Left tag team's grip on JNU's political landscape.

This outcome fortifies the Left Unity's long-standing tradition of leadership and influence in the university, reinforcing JNU's reputation as a hub for robust debate and activism, and a deterrent to the ABVP's attempts to regain ground after historical victories like Sandeep Mahapatra's in the early 2000s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Fine Imposed for AI-Generated Images of Minors

Historic Fine Imposed for AI-Generated Images of Minors

 Global
2
Bridging Innovation: IIT-Kharagpur Partners with Germany's Rhine-Main Universities

Bridging Innovation: IIT-Kharagpur Partners with Germany's Rhine-Main Univer...

 India
3
Bihar Votes: A Historic Turnout and Political Showdown

Bihar Votes: A Historic Turnout and Political Showdown

 India
4
U.S. Lifts Cambodia Arms Embargo Following Truce

U.S. Lifts Cambodia Arms Embargo Following Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025