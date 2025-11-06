Left Unity Triumphs Again: A Clean Sweep in JNU Elections
The Left Unity coalition continued its political domination in Jawaharlal Nehru University's student union elections, winning all four central panel posts. Aditi Mishra was elected president, maintaining the Left's leadership and marking a setback for the ABVP, which has struggled to gain ground in recent years.
The Left Unity achieved a significant victory at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday, securing all four central panel positions in the student union elections. Aditi Mishra emerged as the president, defeating ABVP's Vikas Patel by 449 votes, while Kizhakoot Gopika Babu, Sunil Yadav, and Danish Ali also claimed notable wins in vice-presidential and secretarial contests.
The dominance of the alliance, comprising AISA, SFI, and DSF, was evident as student engagement surged with a 67% voter turnout. This result underscores a political setback for the ABVP, which saw a minor comeback last year but has struggled to break the Left tag team's grip on JNU's political landscape.
This outcome fortifies the Left Unity's long-standing tradition of leadership and influence in the university, reinforcing JNU's reputation as a hub for robust debate and activism, and a deterrent to the ABVP's attempts to regain ground after historical victories like Sandeep Mahapatra's in the early 2000s.
