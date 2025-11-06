Left Menu

Bihar's High Voter Turnout in Phase One of Assembly Polls Surpasses Previous Years

Bihar achieved a 60.41% voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections, surpassing previous years. Begusarai recorded the highest turnout at 67.32%. Key political figures like Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy CM Samat Choudhary are in the fray. The second phase is set for November 11 with results announced on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:53 IST
Women voters in Siwan's Pratappur village (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar witnessed a significant voter turnout of 60.41% in the first phase of assembly elections, as per data from the Election Commission at 8 PM. This turnout surpasses the overall voting percentage of the last three assembly polls in the state.

The Begusarai district led with a turnout of 67.32%, followed closely by Gopalganj at 64.96% and Muzaffarpur at 65.96%. In contrast, Patna reported a relatively lower polling percentage at 55.02%.

A total of 121 constituencies participated in this initial phase following the Special Intensive Roll of the electoral list. Notably, the opposition had previously voiced concerns regarding the SIR process. Comparing turnout figures from past elections, the 2015 and 2020 Bihar assembly elections recorded 56.66% and 57.29% voter turnouts, respectively. As elections continue, the second phase is scheduled for November 11, with vote counting on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

