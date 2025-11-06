DMK Alliance Plans Statewide Protests Against Electoral Roll Revision

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance has declared plans to stage statewide protests on November 11. The demonstrations aim to condemn the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

The alliance has expressed concerns that the revision may inadvertently result in the removal of voters from minority communities, a claim they feel is substantiated by the coordination lapses between Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents.

Compounding the issue, the timing of this exercise coincides with the northeast monsoon, posing additional challenges for voter participation. The alliance points out that some BLOs have yet to adequately distribute enumeration forms in several areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)