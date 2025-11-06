Left Menu

DMK Alliance Plans Statewide Protests Against Electoral Roll Revision

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance announced November 11 protests against the Election Commission for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. The alliance fears minority voters may be removed. With ongoing monsoons and poor BLO coordination, participation is challenging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:14 IST
DMK Alliance Plans Statewide Protests Against Electoral Roll Revision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance has declared plans to stage statewide protests on November 11. The demonstrations aim to condemn the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

The alliance has expressed concerns that the revision may inadvertently result in the removal of voters from minority communities, a claim they feel is substantiated by the coordination lapses between Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents.

Compounding the issue, the timing of this exercise coincides with the northeast monsoon, posing additional challenges for voter participation. The alliance points out that some BLOs have yet to adequately distribute enumeration forms in several areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bear Attack Amid Anti-Naxalite Operation in Chhattisgarh

Bear Attack Amid Anti-Naxalite Operation in Chhattisgarh

 India
2
Sonbhadra Scam: Family's Marriage Fraud Unraveled

Sonbhadra Scam: Family's Marriage Fraud Unraveled

 India
3
Senegal Aims for New IMF Lending Programme

Senegal Aims for New IMF Lending Programme

 Global
4
Allegations of Dual Voting Rock Bihar Elections

Allegations of Dual Voting Rock Bihar Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025