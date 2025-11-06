Left Menu

U.S. Lifts Cambodia Arms Embargo Following Truce

The United States lifted its arms embargo on Cambodia after President Donald Trump facilitated a ceasefire with Thailand. Initially imposed by President Joe Biden in 2021 due to concerns over China's military influence and human rights, the ban was lifted, allowing arms sales on a case-by-case basis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:33 IST
U.S. Lifts Cambodia Arms Embargo Following Truce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States announced the removal of its embargo on arms trade with Cambodia on Thursday, following President Donald Trump's mediation of a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand last week.

Originally implemented in 2021 under President Joe Biden, the embargo cited the growing Chinese military presence in Cambodia, alongside human rights issues and alleged corruption. The waiver came after Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged Cambodia's efforts towards regional peace and cooperation with the U.S.

Concerns linger over China's influence, particularly regarding the Ream Naval Base. While the State Department has yet to respond to these issues, progress with Cambodia was marked by the revival of bilateral military exercises and the nomination of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize by Hun Manet, Cambodia's Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nagrota Clash: Omar Abdullah's Campaign Call and the Three-Cornered Battle

Nagrota Clash: Omar Abdullah's Campaign Call and the Three-Cornered Battle

 India
2
Clash Over Sugarcane Pricing: Karnataka Farmers vs. Government

Clash Over Sugarcane Pricing: Karnataka Farmers vs. Government

 India
3
Allegations Erupt Amid West Bengal SIR Initiative: BJP Claims TMC Gifting Documents to Illegal Immigrants

Allegations Erupt Amid West Bengal SIR Initiative: BJP Claims TMC Gifting Do...

 India
4
Paytm Pioneers Loyalty Rewards: Turning Points into Gold

Paytm Pioneers Loyalty Rewards: Turning Points into Gold

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025