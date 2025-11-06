U.S. Lifts Cambodia Arms Embargo Following Truce

The United States announced the removal of its embargo on arms trade with Cambodia on Thursday, following President Donald Trump's mediation of a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand last week.

Originally implemented in 2021 under President Joe Biden, the embargo cited the growing Chinese military presence in Cambodia, alongside human rights issues and alleged corruption. The waiver came after Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged Cambodia's efforts towards regional peace and cooperation with the U.S.

Concerns linger over China's influence, particularly regarding the Ream Naval Base. While the State Department has yet to respond to these issues, progress with Cambodia was marked by the revival of bilateral military exercises and the nomination of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize by Hun Manet, Cambodia's Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)