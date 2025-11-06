Kejriwal Rallies for Tarn Taran Bypoll Victory

In a bid to galvanize support ahead of the upcoming bypolls, Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal made an appeal in Tarn Taran, advocating for party candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu. Kejriwal underscored that Sandhu's win would bolster regional development and energize the Bhagwant Mann administration.

Kejriwal lauded Punjab's current government under Mann's leadership for its significant strides in public welfare and its transformation of public schools into 'Schools of Eminence', surpassing private institutions. He stressed the need for continued momentum by securing a victory in the Tarn Taran seat.

Chief Minister Mann echoed Kejriwal's sentiments, leveling critiques against opposition factions for alleged fiscal mismanagement. He affirmed the administration's resolve to hold accountable those corrupt individuals who have siphoned public funds, amid ongoing tensions with rival parties. The bypoll is scheduled for November 11, with the vote count on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)