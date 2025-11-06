Left Menu

Ukraine Pushes for Immediate Training on Swedish Gripen Jets

Ukraine is seeking immediate training for its pilots on Swedish Gripen fighter jets, as stated by Kyiv's defense minister. Denys Shmyhal announced during a Stockholm press conference with his Swedish counterpart that Ukraine is prepared to dispatch personnel to Sweden right away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:39 IST
Ukraine Pushes for Immediate Training on Swedish Gripen Jets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is intensifying its defense collaboration efforts by requesting Sweden to initiate pilot training on Gripen fighter jets. This request was firmly communicated by Ukraine's defense minister on Thursday.

During a joint press conference in Stockholm, Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's defense chief, stated the nation's readiness to send pilots to Sweden without delay to expedite the training process.

This move underscores Ukraine's strategic priority to strengthen its aerial capability amid growing security concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nancy Pelosi: A Four-Decade Legacy in U.S. Politics to End

Nancy Pelosi: A Four-Decade Legacy in U.S. Politics to End

 Global
2
Uttarakhand Enhances Support for Veer Naris and Soldiers

Uttarakhand Enhances Support for Veer Naris and Soldiers

 India
3
Trump Weighs Options Amid Supreme Court Tariff Decision

Trump Weighs Options Amid Supreme Court Tariff Decision

 United States
4
Norway Pledges $3 Billion to Save Tropical Forests

Norway Pledges $3 Billion to Save Tropical Forests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025