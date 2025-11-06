Ukraine Pushes for Immediate Training on Swedish Gripen Jets
Ukraine is seeking immediate training for its pilots on Swedish Gripen fighter jets, as stated by Kyiv's defense minister. Denys Shmyhal announced during a Stockholm press conference with his Swedish counterpart that Ukraine is prepared to dispatch personnel to Sweden right away.
Ukraine is intensifying its defense collaboration efforts by requesting Sweden to initiate pilot training on Gripen fighter jets. This request was firmly communicated by Ukraine's defense minister on Thursday.
During a joint press conference in Stockholm, Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's defense chief, stated the nation's readiness to send pilots to Sweden without delay to expedite the training process.
This move underscores Ukraine's strategic priority to strengthen its aerial capability amid growing security concerns in the region.
