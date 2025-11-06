Ukraine Pushes for Immediate Training on Swedish Gripen Jets

Ukraine is intensifying its defense collaboration efforts by requesting Sweden to initiate pilot training on Gripen fighter jets. This request was firmly communicated by Ukraine's defense minister on Thursday.

During a joint press conference in Stockholm, Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's defense chief, stated the nation's readiness to send pilots to Sweden without delay to expedite the training process.

This move underscores Ukraine's strategic priority to strengthen its aerial capability amid growing security concerns in the region.

