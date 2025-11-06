Former Polish Justice Minister Faces Legal Reckoning Amidst Political Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro did not attend a crucial parliamentary session on Thursday, choosing instead to stay in Hungary amid concerns of not receiving a fair trial in Warsaw. Speculation over his attendance has captured the Polish media landscape, intensifying when he appeared in Budapest in late October.

The move comes as Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-European Union administration presses for a probe into alleged malpractices during the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government's tenure. Ziobro, central to judicial reforms that strained EU relations, is now facing potential charges, including power abuse and criminal conspiracy.

A pivotal vote set for Friday could pave the way for Ziobro's indictment on 26 counts, intertwining legal and political narratives. The contentious claims include the alleged misuse of the Justice Fund to purchase Pegasus spyware. Ziobro rebukes these accusations, labeling them as a retaliatory act against his anti-corruption measures.