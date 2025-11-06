Left Menu

Record Voter Turnout in Bihar: A Litmus Test for NDA's Popularity

Bihar witnessed its highest-ever voter turnout with 65% participating in the first phase of assembly elections. The election serves as a significant test for the ruling NDA's governance record, with the opposition emphasizing anti-incumbency and promising jobs. The elections also reflect critical voter sentiment affecting future political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Bihar recorded its highest-ever voter turnout, with approximately 65% of the 3.75 crore electorate casting their votes in the first phase of assembly elections. This turnout is seen as a critical barometer for the current ruling NDA's governance and its popularity among the state's electorate.

The elections are not only pivotal locally but are also considered an early indicator of the political climate leading up to 2029. The NDA faces stiff competition from the opposition, which capitalizes on anti-incumbency sentiment and promises significant employment opportunities, spearheaded by Tejashwi Yadav.

Voter turnout varied across districts, with Muzaffarpur and Samastipur witnessing the highest participation. The ruling coalition is hopeful that recent welfare measures will mitigate anti-incumbency, while the opposition pushes for change, citing prolonged single-party rule as a hurdle to progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

