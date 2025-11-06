Left Menu

SAD's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Gains Momentum in Tarn Taran Bypoll

Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of Shiromani Akali Dal, appealed for support for SAD candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa in the Tarn Taran by-election, criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party for failing Punjab. He urged voters to teach AAP a lesson by supporting the SAD after visiting local lawyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:56 IST
Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa
In a fervent appeal, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal implored voters to back SAD candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa in the upcoming Tarn Taran bypoll.

Badal accused the incumbent Bhagwant Mann government of widespread failure and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party has betrayed every section of society.

He condemned AAP for supposedly using coercion tactics against voters and opposition candidates. Badal's campaign trail included a visit to the Tarn Taran Bar Association to connect with legal professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

