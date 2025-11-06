SAD's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Gains Momentum in Tarn Taran Bypoll

In a fervent appeal, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal implored voters to back SAD candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa in the upcoming Tarn Taran bypoll.

Badal accused the incumbent Bhagwant Mann government of widespread failure and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party has betrayed every section of society.

He condemned AAP for supposedly using coercion tactics against voters and opposition candidates. Badal's campaign trail included a visit to the Tarn Taran Bar Association to connect with legal professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)