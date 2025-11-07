UN Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Ahead of White House Meeting

The United Nations Security Council has officially lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in a significant diplomatic shift. This move comes just days before al-Sharaa is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

Additionally, the resolution, drafted by the United States, also removes sanctions from Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab. The measure was approved with 14 votes in favor, marking a substantial consensus among council members.

China, however, opted to abstain from the vote, creating an interesting geopolitical dynamic as Western countries continue to navigate complex interactions with Syria.