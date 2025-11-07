Left Menu

UN Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Ahead of White House Meeting

The United Nations Security Council has lifted sanctions imposed on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab. The decision precedes a high-profile meeting between al-Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. Notably, China abstained from the final vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 01:47 IST
UN Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Ahead of White House Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council has officially lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in a significant diplomatic shift. This move comes just days before al-Sharaa is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

Additionally, the resolution, drafted by the United States, also removes sanctions from Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab. The measure was approved with 14 votes in favor, marking a substantial consensus among council members.

China, however, opted to abstain from the vote, creating an interesting geopolitical dynamic as Western countries continue to navigate complex interactions with Syria.

TRENDING

1
Cyber Breach Hits U.S. Congressional Budget Office: Suspected Foreign Actor Involved

Cyber Breach Hits U.S. Congressional Budget Office: Suspected Foreign Actor ...

 Global
2
Mexico Takes Cautious Steps with Interest Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

Mexico Takes Cautious Steps with Interest Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

 Global
3
Nancy Pelosi: A Trailblazing Career Comes to an End

Nancy Pelosi: A Trailblazing Career Comes to an End

 Global
4
Trump Appoints Andrea Lucas as EEOC Chair: A Shift in Civil Rights Focus

Trump Appoints Andrea Lucas as EEOC Chair: A Shift in Civil Rights Focus

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025