Senate Moves to Curb Trump's War Powers on Venezuela

The US Senate addressed a significant piece of legislation Thursday, aiming to limit President Donald Trump's power to initiate military action against Venezuela. The resolution, requiring presidential approval before any attack, highlights growing bipartisan demand for more congressional oversight on foreign military decisions.

Many lawmakers, Democrats and top Republicans alike, expressed the need for transparency from the Trump administration concerning military operations in the Caribbean. Senator Tim Kaine notably criticized what he sees as Congress's repeated failure to exercise its constitutional war declaration rights.

While engaging in a substantial naval buildup in the Caribbean, allegedly targeting drug smugglers, critics argue it may hint at a regime change intention in Venezuela. The legislative action underscores ongoing tensions between Congress and the administration over military strategies.

