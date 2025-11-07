Left Menu

Senate Moves to Curb Trump's War Powers on Venezuela

The Senate voted on a resolution to limit US President Trump's military actions against Venezuela, requiring congressional approval before any attack. The move reflects concerns over an increased US naval presence in the Caribbean and Trump's public threats against Venezuela's regime. Key Republicans and Democrats voiced their positions on this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 02:36 IST
Senate Moves to Curb Trump's War Powers on Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Senate addressed a significant piece of legislation Thursday, aiming to limit President Donald Trump's power to initiate military action against Venezuela. The resolution, requiring presidential approval before any attack, highlights growing bipartisan demand for more congressional oversight on foreign military decisions.

Many lawmakers, Democrats and top Republicans alike, expressed the need for transparency from the Trump administration concerning military operations in the Caribbean. Senator Tim Kaine notably criticized what he sees as Congress's repeated failure to exercise its constitutional war declaration rights.

While engaging in a substantial naval buildup in the Caribbean, allegedly targeting drug smugglers, critics argue it may hint at a regime change intention in Venezuela. The legislative action underscores ongoing tensions between Congress and the administration over military strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mexico Takes Cautious Steps with Interest Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

Mexico Takes Cautious Steps with Interest Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

 Global
2
Nancy Pelosi: A Trailblazing Career Comes to an End

Nancy Pelosi: A Trailblazing Career Comes to an End

 Global
3
Trump Appoints Andrea Lucas as EEOC Chair: A Shift in Civil Rights Focus

Trump Appoints Andrea Lucas as EEOC Chair: A Shift in Civil Rights Focus

 United States
4
Drone Disruptions: Europe’s Airports Under Siege

Drone Disruptions: Europe’s Airports Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025