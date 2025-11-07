Judge Orders Full SNAP Benefits Amidst Shutdown Turmoil
A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for 42 million low-income Americans in November, despite the ongoing government shutdown. This decision comes amidst accusations of political motivations and concerns about hunger and administrative challenges.
A federal judge has mandated the Trump administration to ensure complete funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) this November, affecting 42 million Americans reliant on the aid amidst a government shutdown. The order criticizes the administration for attempting to curtail benefits for potentially political reasons.
U.S. District Judge John McConnell from Providence, Rhode Island, issued the ruling after expressing concerns about widespread hunger and overburdened food pantries if the administration's initial plan had proceeded. McConnell emphasized that the government's management could lead to irreparable harm.
The order challenges the administration's claim of inadequate Congressional funding, highlighting the availability of $5.25 billion in emergency funds. Legal representatives continue to navigate the intense procedural and funding challenges inherent in sustaining vital social welfare programs during political impasses.
