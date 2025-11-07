Left Menu

Judge Orders Full SNAP Benefits Amidst Shutdown Turmoil

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for 42 million low-income Americans in November, despite the ongoing government shutdown. This decision comes amidst accusations of political motivations and concerns about hunger and administrative challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 03:44 IST
Judge Orders Full SNAP Benefits Amidst Shutdown Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has mandated the Trump administration to ensure complete funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) this November, affecting 42 million Americans reliant on the aid amidst a government shutdown. The order criticizes the administration for attempting to curtail benefits for potentially political reasons.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell from Providence, Rhode Island, issued the ruling after expressing concerns about widespread hunger and overburdened food pantries if the administration's initial plan had proceeded. McConnell emphasized that the government's management could lead to irreparable harm.

The order challenges the administration's claim of inadequate Congressional funding, highlighting the availability of $5.25 billion in emergency funds. Legal representatives continue to navigate the intense procedural and funding challenges inherent in sustaining vital social welfare programs during political impasses.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collapse at Ulsan Power Plant: Rescue Efforts Intensify

Tragic Collapse at Ulsan Power Plant: Rescue Efforts Intensify

 South Korea
2
Probe Launched into UPS Cargo Plane Crash: Maintenance Under Spotlight

Probe Launched into UPS Cargo Plane Crash: Maintenance Under Spotlight

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Landmark Cases: A Pivotal Judicial Term Unfolds

Supreme Court's Landmark Cases: A Pivotal Judicial Term Unfolds

 Global
4
Hurricane Melissa Devastates Jamaica: Massive Cleanup Delays Recovery

Hurricane Melissa Devastates Jamaica: Massive Cleanup Delays Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025