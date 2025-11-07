Left Menu

Senate Blocks War Powers Resolution Against Venezuela Strikes

The U.S. Senate, with a 51-49 vote, rejected a resolution seeking to prevent President Trump from attacking Venezuela without congressional approval. The debate follows the Trump administration's military buildup in the Caribbean, raising concerns of potential strikes against Venezuela despite administration denials of such plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 05:18 IST
The U.S. Senate rejected a resolution aimed at restricting President Donald Trump's powers to launch military strikes against Venezuela without congressional consent. The vote followed internal discussions suggesting no immediate plans for such action, despite existing military activities in the Caribbean.

The resolution, primarily supported by Democrats and a few Republicans, failed with a 51-49 vote. Tensions have escalated following the Trump administration's increased military presence after months of maritime strikes targeting Venezuelan vessels, which have reportedly resulted in over 65 casualties.

Concerns persist around the potential for broader military engagements, especially as U.S. officials claim national security justifications for their actions. Calls for greater transparency and congressional oversight continue, highlighting the contentious nature of presidential war powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

