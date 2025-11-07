Left Menu

Trump Emphasizes Liquidity Amid Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump stressed the importance of keeping the U.S. government financially flexible during a prolonged shutdown, citing potential unforeseen emergencies like wars or catastrophes. His remarks followed a court ruling requiring full funding of food aid for 42 million low-income Americans by Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 07:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 07:03 IST
Trump Emphasizes Liquidity Amid Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump emphasized the need for the United States to maintain financial liquidity during an ongoing government shutdown that stretched into its 37th day. The President highlighted potential unforeseeable emergencies such as wars or catastrophes as reasons to retain fiscal flexibility.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump responded to a court ruling mandating the administration to ensure full funding for food aid benefiting 42 million low-income Americans by the end of the week. The administration faces mounting pressure to resolve the funding impasse to pass critical support to those in need.

Trump reiterated the necessity of keeping the country 'liquid,' cautioning against committing all resources based on specific financial figures. As the shutdown continues, the stakes grow higher for both the administration and millions of Americans reliant on government aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amidst Diplomatic Shift

UN Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amidst Diplomatic Shift

 Global
2
Typhoon Kalmaegi: Destruction in Vietnam and the Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi: Destruction in Vietnam and the Philippines

 Vietnam
3
Trump Courts Central Asia in Quest for Rare Earth Elements

Trump Courts Central Asia in Quest for Rare Earth Elements

 United States
4
Kazakhstan's Entry into Abraham Accords: A New Chapter in Diplomatic Alliances

Kazakhstan's Entry into Abraham Accords: A New Chapter in Diplomatic Allianc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025