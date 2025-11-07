Trump Emphasizes Liquidity Amid Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump emphasized the need for the United States to maintain financial liquidity during an ongoing government shutdown that stretched into its 37th day. The President highlighted potential unforeseeable emergencies such as wars or catastrophes as reasons to retain fiscal flexibility.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump responded to a court ruling mandating the administration to ensure full funding for food aid benefiting 42 million low-income Americans by the end of the week. The administration faces mounting pressure to resolve the funding impasse to pass critical support to those in need.

Trump reiterated the necessity of keeping the country 'liquid,' cautioning against committing all resources based on specific financial figures. As the shutdown continues, the stakes grow higher for both the administration and millions of Americans reliant on government aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)