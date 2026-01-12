Left Menu

Top Delhi High Court Rulings: A Monday Recap

The Delhi High Court made significant decisions on Monday, addressing issues like disciplinary proceedings in the 2021 Cordelia cruise drugs case, night shelter facilities amidst cold weather, a fraudulent bank account notice to Anmol Ambani, and the right to pursue higher education not being a fundamental right.

Updated: 12-01-2026 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
On Monday, the Delhi High Court refrained from interfering with the Central Administrative Tribunal's decision to halt disciplinary proceedings against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede related to the 2021 Cordelia cruise drugs case.

In another ruling, the court urged city authorities to ensure adequate facilities in night shelters to shield residents from the severe winter cold, highlighting the need for sensitivity and care.

The court also addressed a dispute involving a show cause notice to Jai Anmol Ambani regarding a fraudulent bank account and underscored that while higher education is not a fundamental constitutional right, the State has an obligation to provide access to it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

