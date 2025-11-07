Trump's Tariff Diplomacy: Using Economic Leverage to Influence Russia-India Relations
US President Donald Trump, through tariffs, attempted to influence international relations by urging India to cease purchasing oil from Russia to contribute to ending the Ukraine war. This strategy, explained by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, is under scrutiny by the Supreme Court regarding its legality under the IEEPA.
- Country:
- India
In an interview with Fox News, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed that US President Donald Trump leveraged tariffs as a diplomatic instrument, specifically urging India to halt oil purchases from Russia in efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.
As the Supreme Court deliberates on the legality of Trump's tariff strategy under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), Lutnick defended the approach, emphasizing its role in enhancing global safety.
India has criticized these tariffs as "unjustified," asserting that the country's energy decisions prioritize national interests, despite Trump's claims of India's commitment to reducing Russian oil imports.
(With inputs from agencies.)