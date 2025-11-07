Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Diplomacy: Using Economic Leverage to Influence Russia-India Relations

US President Donald Trump, through tariffs, attempted to influence international relations by urging India to cease purchasing oil from Russia to contribute to ending the Ukraine war. This strategy, explained by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, is under scrutiny by the Supreme Court regarding its legality under the IEEPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:27 IST
Trump's Tariff Diplomacy: Using Economic Leverage to Influence Russia-India Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an interview with Fox News, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed that US President Donald Trump leveraged tariffs as a diplomatic instrument, specifically urging India to halt oil purchases from Russia in efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.

As the Supreme Court deliberates on the legality of Trump's tariff strategy under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), Lutnick defended the approach, emphasizing its role in enhancing global safety.

India has criticized these tariffs as "unjustified," asserting that the country's energy decisions prioritize national interests, despite Trump's claims of India's commitment to reducing Russian oil imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Varanasi Prepares for PM Modi's Grand Visit: New Vande Bharat Trains Set to Launch

Varanasi Prepares for PM Modi's Grand Visit: New Vande Bharat Trains Set to ...

 India
2
Prashant Kishor Critiques Bihar Politics Amidst High Voter Turnout

Prashant Kishor Critiques Bihar Politics Amidst High Voter Turnout

 India
3
China Launches Fujian: Expanding Naval Power on the High Seas

China Launches Fujian: Expanding Naval Power on the High Seas

 Thailand
4
India Kicks Off Vande Mataram 150th Anniversary Celebrations

India Kicks Off Vande Mataram 150th Anniversary Celebrations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025