Trump's Tariff Diplomacy: Using Economic Leverage to Influence Russia-India Relations

In an interview with Fox News, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed that US President Donald Trump leveraged tariffs as a diplomatic instrument, specifically urging India to halt oil purchases from Russia in efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.

As the Supreme Court deliberates on the legality of Trump's tariff strategy under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), Lutnick defended the approach, emphasizing its role in enhancing global safety.

India has criticized these tariffs as "unjustified," asserting that the country's energy decisions prioritize national interests, despite Trump's claims of India's commitment to reducing Russian oil imports.

