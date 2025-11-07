Trump and Orban: Navigating Oil Diplomacy and Strategic Alliances

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday to discuss Hungary's reliance on Russian oil, a pressing issue as Trump urges European nations to reduce energy dependence on Moscow amid the Ukraine conflict.

This meeting marks the first bilateral talks between Trump and his long-time ally Orban since Trump's return to the White House. Despite shared views on anti-immigration, differences on Russian oil may pose challenges, highlighted by Hungary's resistance to EU plans for reducing Russian energy imports by 2027.

While both leaders plan to foster greater economic cooperation, potential energy sanctions and forging paths to U.S.-Russia negotiations remain contentious. Orban expresses confidence in reaching a consensus, though the stakes remain high as highlighted during his flight to Washington, calling energy discussions 'serious.'