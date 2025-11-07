Left Menu

Karti Chidambaram's Call for Safety Reform in Tamil Nadu Amidst Assault Case

After a harrowing assault in Coimbatore, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram demands rigorous security measures and identity checks across Tamil Nadu. He urges police operations to curb crime and restore public confidence, emphasizing the need for history sheeters to stay under watch. Arrests in the assault case have already been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:16 IST
Karti Chidambaram's Call for Safety Reform in Tamil Nadu Amidst Assault Case
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a perturbing sexual assault case involving a college student in Coimbatore, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has urged Tamil Nadu Police to intensify security measures on the state's roads to bolster safety, particularly for women.

Chidambaram proposed a comprehensive 'Show of Force' operation, advocating for extensive vehicle and identity checks, alongside obligating history sheeters to report regularly at local police stations.

The Coimbatore incident involved three suspects, now in custody, who allegedly attacked a woman near the airport. The assault has prompted a call from Chidambaram to Chief Minister MK Stalin for rigorous police action to ensure public security and enhance citizen trust.

TRENDING

1
Simta Astrix Earns Top Spot in Indian Doors & Windows Industry

Simta Astrix Earns Top Spot in Indian Doors & Windows Industry

 India
2
Experts Urge Unified Strategy Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis in Kerala

Experts Urge Unified Strategy Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis in Kerala

 India
3
Transatlantic Turbulence: IAG's Struggle Amid U.S. Economic Weakness

Transatlantic Turbulence: IAG's Struggle Amid U.S. Economic Weakness

 Global
4
Arvind Ltd Surges with a 70% Profit Rise Amid Global Trade Challenges

Arvind Ltd Surges with a 70% Profit Rise Amid Global Trade Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025