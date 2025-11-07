Karti Chidambaram's Call for Safety Reform in Tamil Nadu Amidst Assault Case

In the wake of a perturbing sexual assault case involving a college student in Coimbatore, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has urged Tamil Nadu Police to intensify security measures on the state's roads to bolster safety, particularly for women.

Chidambaram proposed a comprehensive 'Show of Force' operation, advocating for extensive vehicle and identity checks, alongside obligating history sheeters to report regularly at local police stations.

The Coimbatore incident involved three suspects, now in custody, who allegedly attacked a woman near the airport. The assault has prompted a call from Chidambaram to Chief Minister MK Stalin for rigorous police action to ensure public security and enhance citizen trust.