Amit Shah Rallies Voters Against the Return of 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a public rally in Jamui, Bihar, voiced confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in the state's upcoming election phase. Shah cautioned voters about the potential return of the 'jungle raj' if they stray from supporting NDA by casting their votes away from the Lotus (BJP) or Arrow (JDU) symbols.

Highlighting the NDA's achievements, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making Bihar Naxal-free, enabling peaceful voting in previously dominated areas like Jamui. He noted how polling hours extended from 3 PM to 5 PM as a sign of this progress, contrasting the current situation with past incidents of naxal control.

Taking a swipe at Lalu Prasad Yadav, Shah claimed that if the opposition MGB coalition wins, it could lead to increased crime, including kidnapping. He stressed NDA's commitment to infrastructure development over the past decade and urged voters to ensure the coalition's continued dominance, especially in the upcoming election phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)