Dharmendra Pradhan Rebukes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Fraud' Claims

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegations of voter fraud in Haryana's 2024 elections, criticizing Gandhi for spreading false narratives. Gandhi claims a faulty voter list undermines democracy and urges youth involvement for truth restoration, alleging a plot to thwart Congress's predicted victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:38 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, dismissing his allegations of 'vote fraud' in the upcoming 2024 Haryana assembly elections. Pradhan denounced Gandhi's claims as unfounded, describing him as 'mentally bankrupt' and accusing him of crafting a false narrative.

Addressing ANI, Pradhan mocked Gandhi's recent statements, claiming they were mere theatrics. He accused the Congress leader of initiating a 'new startup' dedicated to spreading lies. Pradhan further criticized Gandhi's political conduct, suggesting his actions were unbecoming of a Leader of Opposition.

Earlier, Gandhi had alleged substantial voter fraud in Haryana, citing discrepancies in the voter list and questioning the integrity of the Election Commission. He called upon India's youth to defend democracy, expressing concerns over the implications of alleged voter list corruption on the state election's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

