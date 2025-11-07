Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Massive Maharashtra Land Deal Scam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Maharashtra government of selling land reserved for Dalits, valued at Rs 1,800 crore, to a company linked to a state minister's son for Rs 300 crore. Gandhi labeled it 'land theft' and claimed the government, formed through 'vote theft,' ignored Dalit rights.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has brought serious allegations against the Maharashtra government, claiming that state land valued at Rs 1,800 crore, reserved for Dalits, was illicitly sold for a mere Rs 300 crore to a firm connected to the son of a state minister.

Gandhi argues that this deal represents 'land theft,' questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence and suggesting it indicates deeper ties between the government and those accused of undermining Dalit rights. The controversy has sparked an investigation into the transaction.

Both legal and financial irregularities are alleged, including a waiver of stamp duty. As political tensions rise, a high-level probe has been ordered, with calls for a judicial inquiry into the BJP and its allies' handling of the deal.

