Bihar Power Project Sparks Political Firestorm

A political storm brews in Bihar over allegations of a power scam involving Adani Group, as the Congress accuses the NDA of corruption. Allegedly, inflated power tariffs benefit Adani, fueling voter rejection of NDA. With a tender involved, the government remains silent on the issue.

Updated: 07-11-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:30 IST
  • India

The political landscape of Bihar is witnessing heightened tensions as the Congress party raises the alarm over an alleged power scam involving the prominent Adani Group. Former Union minister KC Venugopal has been vocal about the alleged corruption, accusing the NDA of allowing Adani to profit through a state power project.

Despite these serious allegations, both the Bihar government and the BJP have remained silent. Venugopal's claims come amidst the ongoing elections, suggesting that these revelations could impact the NDA's prospects. He emphasized that Bihar's electorate is aware of the alleged mismanagement and are likely to reject the current administration.

The controversy centers around a 2,400 MW power project in Bhagalpur, awarded to Adani Power Ltd. Venugopal alleges that Adani received preferential treatment, citing an inflated power purchase rate. Observers note that this development could reshape Bihar's political and economic landscape.

