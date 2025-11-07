Left Menu

Rakesh Sinha Rebuts Dual Voting Allegations, Denounces Political Motives

BJP MP Rakesh Sinha rejected claims of dual voting in Delhi and Bihar, asserting compliance with legal voter registration processes. He accused opposition parties of misinterpreting laws and crafting a politically-motivated narrative. Sinha defended his right to register in Bihar, citing constitutional guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:20 IST
Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha on Friday dismissed allegations of dual voting as 'politically motivated lies'. The accusations suggested that Sinha had cast votes in both the Delhi Assembly elections and the Bihar polls.

Speaking to reporters, Sinha clarified that his voter registration in Bihar was executed in strict accordance with the legal guidelines set by the Election Commission. He insisted that the opposition parties were failing to comprehend the constitutional and Election Commission guidelines that allow citizens to enroll as voters using the proper legal procedure.

Sinha's defense came in response to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's claims of dual voting. He accused the opposition of spreading misinformation and emphasized the constitutional right to voter registration based on residency. Sinha argued that understanding laws about permanent and temporary residence is critical, asserting that one's land and roots are integral to their identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

