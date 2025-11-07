Left Menu

PM Modi Criticizes Opposition Ahead of Bihar Elections

Ahead of Bihar's second election phase on November 11, PM Modi criticized the RJD-Congress for hindering the state's development during Nitish Kumar's early tenure. Modi claimed his government tripled development funding and accused the opposition of mistrust and lies, as polls near in key districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:09 IST
PM Modi Criticizes Opposition Ahead of Bihar Elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With Bihar's crucial second phase of elections looming on November 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a stinging critique of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, accusing them of stifling the state's progress during Nitish Kumar's initial stint as Chief Minister. Modi emphasized that his "double-engine" government had significantly upped the ante by tripling the funding allocated for Bihar's development.

During a rally in Aurangabad, Modi unleashed a salvo at the opposition's purportedly divided Mahagathbandhan alliance. He cast doubt on their unity by highlighting perceived discrepancies in manifestos, hinting that the Congress itself harbors skepticism over its ally RJD's promises and described their manifesto as "a packet of lies." Aurangabad, an important battleground in the second phase of State Assembly elections, features several key constituencies.

Modi's attacks come amid rumors of discord within the opposition alliance—a claim denied by partner parties but employed by Modi to suggest political instability. As the election process progresses with the first round conducted on November 6 achieving a 64.5% voter turnout, the stage is set for the upcoming showdown where stakes remain high with 122 seats in 20 districts up for grabs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

