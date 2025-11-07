PM Modi Critiques RJD-Congress, Boosts Bihar Development Narrative Ahead of Elections
Before the Bihar elections' second phase, PM Modi criticized the RJD and Congress for hindering Bihar's growth during Nitish Kumar's early leadership, emphasizing his government's increased development funding. In Aurangabad, he also lampooned the Mahagathbandhan alliance, questioning Congress's confidence in RJD's manifesto, amid speculated alliance discord.
- Country:
- India
As Bihar prepares for its second phase of elections on November 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing critique against the RJD and Congress, accusing them of stalling the state's progress during the initial years under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Modi highlighted his administration's efforts, stating that the 'double-engine' government has allocated three times more funding for Bihar's development since 2014.
Modi, speaking in Aurangabad earlier in the day, intensified his campaign rhetoric, casting doubts on the Mahagathbandhan alliance's integrity. He jabbed at the Congress for purportedly lacking confidence in ally RJD's manifesto, denouncing it as a 'packet of lies'. Aurangabad, a critical region with six assembly constituencies, is set to witness polling in this crucial election phase.
The political drama unfolds as Modi alleged rifts within the Mahagathbandhan, claiming the RJD had forcibly usurped the Chief Ministerial candidacy from Congress during negotiations. This comes amid denials from alliance partners. Meanwhile, the first phase of voting recorded a 64.5% turnout across 121 seats, with the upcoming phase covering 122 seats in 20 districts and concluding the Bihar electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Intensifies Criticism of Mahagathbandhan Amid Bihar Polls
People of Bihar have faith in track record of Modi and Nitish, says Prime Minister at Aurangabad poll rally.
RJD gave Cong those seats it never won in 35-40 years; they stole INDIA bloc CM face at gun point, claims Narendra Modi at Aurangabad rally.
Cong-led UPA govt at Centre did not allow CM Nitish Kumar to function smoothly, alleges Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad rally.
People do not want return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad poll rally.