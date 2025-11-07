Left Menu

Political Aspirations in Tamil Nadu: A Clash of Leaders

MDMK leader Vaiko criticizes TVK chief Vijay over his political ambitions, stating Vijay lacks basic political knowledge. Vaiko derides Vijay's decision to meet stampede victims' families at a resort, contrasting it with his own response to a past tragedy. The clash highlights tensions within Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

In a heated political exchange, MDMK's Vaiko criticized TVK leader Vijay for his ambitious remarks about the upcoming 2026 elections, saying Vijay lacks political acumen.

Vaiko also criticized Vijay's decision to meet families of stampede victims at a resort, a move Vaiko sees as inappropriate compared to traditional condolence practices.

This debate underscores the tensions within Tamil Nadu's political scene, with Vaiko using a past tragedy to emphasize his commitment to grassroots politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

