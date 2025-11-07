Political Aspirations in Tamil Nadu: A Clash of Leaders

In a heated political exchange, MDMK's Vaiko criticized TVK leader Vijay for his ambitious remarks about the upcoming 2026 elections, saying Vijay lacks political acumen.

Vaiko also criticized Vijay's decision to meet families of stampede victims at a resort, a move Vaiko sees as inappropriate compared to traditional condolence practices.

This debate underscores the tensions within Tamil Nadu's political scene, with Vaiko using a past tragedy to emphasize his commitment to grassroots politics.

