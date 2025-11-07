Political Aspirations in Tamil Nadu: A Clash of Leaders
MDMK leader Vaiko criticizes TVK chief Vijay over his political ambitions, stating Vijay lacks basic political knowledge. Vaiko derides Vijay's decision to meet stampede victims' families at a resort, contrasting it with his own response to a past tragedy. The clash highlights tensions within Tamil Nadu's political landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heated political exchange, MDMK's Vaiko criticized TVK leader Vijay for his ambitious remarks about the upcoming 2026 elections, saying Vijay lacks political acumen.
Vaiko also criticized Vijay's decision to meet families of stampede victims at a resort, a move Vaiko sees as inappropriate compared to traditional condolence practices.
This debate underscores the tensions within Tamil Nadu's political scene, with Vaiko using a past tragedy to emphasize his commitment to grassroots politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Actor-Politician Vijay Positions TVK As Key Rival in Tamil Nadu Politics
Vijay Challenges CM Stalin: TVK Sets Sights on 2026 Victory
(Eds: Changing a word) Karur stampede: People questioning 'hasty' appointment of one member commission by TN govt: TVK chief Vijay.
Contest between DMK and TVK going to get stronger, 100 per cent win for TVK: Actor Vijay.
Vijay's TVK Emerges as Main Challenger to DMK in 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections