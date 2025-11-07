India Calls Out Pakistan's 'Clandestine' Nuclear Activities Amid Trump's Testing Plans
India highlights Pakistan's secretive nuclear activities following US President Donald Trump's remarks about resuming nuclear testing. The Ministry of External Affairs criticized Pakistan's history of smuggling and violations, emphasizing the notorious AQ Khan network's role in nuclear proliferation.
India has responded to US President Donald Trump's comments concerning Pakistan's nuclear activities, highlighting concerns over Islamabad's 'clandestine' nuclear development. The Ministry of External Affairs has criticized Pakistan's history of smuggling, export control violations, and secret partnerships.
President Trump mentioned Pakistan's nuclear testing to justify the resumption of the United States' own nuclear tests after more than thirty years. Trump's comments precede his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The Ministry of External Affairs underscored Pakistan's proliferation activities, particularly the involvement of AQ Khan, known for creating an international network for nuclear and missile technology spread. Khan's network reportedly supplied technology to North Korea and Iran.
