Left Menu

India Calls Out Pakistan's 'Clandestine' Nuclear Activities Amid Trump's Testing Plans

India highlights Pakistan's secretive nuclear activities following US President Donald Trump's remarks about resuming nuclear testing. The Ministry of External Affairs criticized Pakistan's history of smuggling and violations, emphasizing the notorious AQ Khan network's role in nuclear proliferation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:08 IST
India Calls Out Pakistan's 'Clandestine' Nuclear Activities Amid Trump's Testing Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has responded to US President Donald Trump's comments concerning Pakistan's nuclear activities, highlighting concerns over Islamabad's 'clandestine' nuclear development. The Ministry of External Affairs has criticized Pakistan's history of smuggling, export control violations, and secret partnerships.

President Trump mentioned Pakistan's nuclear testing to justify the resumption of the United States' own nuclear tests after more than thirty years. Trump's comments precede his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Ministry of External Affairs underscored Pakistan's proliferation activities, particularly the involvement of AQ Khan, known for creating an international network for nuclear and missile technology spread. Khan's network reportedly supplied technology to North Korea and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal High Court Halts Police B-I Exam Amidst Controversy

Himachal High Court Halts Police B-I Exam Amidst Controversy

 India
2
Navigating Globalization: India's Economic Dilemmas

Navigating Globalization: India's Economic Dilemmas

 India
3
Scotland's Historic Clash: Can They Defy New Zealand Odds at Murrayfield?

Scotland's Historic Clash: Can They Defy New Zealand Odds at Murrayfield?

 United Kingdom
4
Wall Street Wobbles Amid Earnings, Shutdown, and Trade Tensions

Wall Street Wobbles Amid Earnings, Shutdown, and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025