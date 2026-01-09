Left Menu

Kerala Minister Demands Arrest of ED Officer in Gold Smuggling Case

Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty called for the arrest of an ED officer involved in the 2020 gold smuggling case after the officer was ordered to retire due to alleged misconduct. Sivankutty claimed the officer gained wealth illicitly and created controversy by implicating the state's Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-01-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 11:30 IST
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has demanded the arrest of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official involved in the 2020 gold smuggling scandal. The official, who investigated the high-profile case, has been prematurely retired by the central government amid allegations of misconduct.

The scandal involved the smuggling of a significant quantity of gold from the UAE, leading to the scrutiny of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Office. Sivankutty claimed the officer attempted to implicate the Chief Minister and amassed considerable wealth during his tenure.

The minister supported the officer's premature retirement but insisted it was insufficient, calling for further investigation and a formal charge. This case had previously sparked significant tension between the central agency and the Kerala government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

