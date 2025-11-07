Amit Shah Bolsters NDA Confidence in Purnea Rally Ahead of Bihar Polls Phase Two

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit the campaign trail in Bihar's Purnea on Friday, boosting morale just days before the second phase of Bihar's assembly elections on November 11. Confidently proclaiming a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Shah estimated a projection of over 160 seats for the BJP.

During his address in the Jamui district, Shah expressed concerns about a potential resurgence of the "jungle raaj" era, infamous for its lawlessness, should voters diverge from backing the BJP and its allies. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, claiming they have successfully eradicated Naxal influence in the region, ushering in a safer environment for peaceful voting.

Targeting the opposition, particularly Lalu Prasad Yadav, Shah criticized the past governance under Congress and RJD alliances. He underscored NDA's enhancements in infrastructure, mentioning developments in roads, bridges, and factories, promising a transformative five-year plan for Bihar pending their victorious re-election.

