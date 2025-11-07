Amit Shah Bolsters NDA Confidence in Purnea Rally Ahead of Bihar Polls Phase Two
Union Home Minister Amit Shah rallied in Bihar’s Purnea as the second phase of state assembly elections approaches, asserting the NDA’s prospects of victory. Shah warned against the return of 'jungle raaj,' urging voters to support the BJP and JDU, and highlighted NDA’s achievements in infrastructure and safety.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit the campaign trail in Bihar's Purnea on Friday, boosting morale just days before the second phase of Bihar's assembly elections on November 11. Confidently proclaiming a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Shah estimated a projection of over 160 seats for the BJP.
During his address in the Jamui district, Shah expressed concerns about a potential resurgence of the "jungle raaj" era, infamous for its lawlessness, should voters diverge from backing the BJP and its allies. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, claiming they have successfully eradicated Naxal influence in the region, ushering in a safer environment for peaceful voting.
Targeting the opposition, particularly Lalu Prasad Yadav, Shah criticized the past governance under Congress and RJD alliances. He underscored NDA's enhancements in infrastructure, mentioning developments in roads, bridges, and factories, promising a transformative five-year plan for Bihar pending their victorious re-election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Bihar elections
- NDA
- BJP
- JDU
- jungle raaj
- Purnea
- Jamui
- Naxal-free
- infrastructure
ALSO READ
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has turned state's youth into labourers, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Purnea.
Youth should take responsibility to stop 'vote chori' in Bihar, save Constitution: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Purnea.
Bihar Politics Heat Up: JDU vs RJD as Assembly Elections Kickoff
Wherever NDA contests elections, they indulge in 'vote chori', alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar's Purnea.
PM wants rule of billionaires where youth remain jobless, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Bihar's Purnea.