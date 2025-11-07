Bihar Elections: A Fight Between 'Jungle Raaj' and Development
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath accused Congress and RJD of tarnishing Bihar’s tradition and plundering its resources. He claimed these parties spurred caste violence and unemployment. Amid rallies, BJP’s JP Nadda advocated moving from RJD's ‘jungle raaj’ to an era of development, signaling a crucial election for Bihar.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Congress and RJD, accusing them of decimating Bihar's heritage and exploiting its resources. He emphasized these parties' role in fuelling caste violence and unemployment during their tenure.
Hitting the campaign trail in Motihari and Bettiah, Adityanath starkly described the election as a choice between effective governance and the 'jungle raaj' purportedly brought by his opponents. He expressed confidence in voters' preference for the NDA, focusing on development and heritage.
Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda underscored the importance of the election as a shift from what he called the gloomy lantern age to the bright LED era, denouncing RJD's previous regime marred with scandals. Shah's extensive roadshow in Purnea further bolstered this strategic push.
