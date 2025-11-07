Amit Shah's Bhagalpur Rally: BJP's Promise of Progress vs RJD Controversies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a compelling speech at a large election rally in Bhagalpur on Friday, declaring that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was effectively 'wiped off' in the first phase of voting. According to the Election Commission, the polling on November 6 witnessed a record turnout of 64.5 percent across 121 seats in 18 districts. The second phase of the assembly elections is slated for November 11, with results to be announced on November 14.

Shah drew a stark contrast between the BJP's development-centric approach and the controversies surrounding the opposition, while lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in fortifying national security and advocating for farmer welfare. "Yesterday, half of Bihar voted, and the other half will vote soon. Based on yesterday's turnout, Lalu's party has been wiped off," Shah asserted before the audience.

Targeting RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, Shah recounted an alarming instance of political favoritism, saying, "I saw Lalu ji with his son handing over a ticket to Shahabuddin's son, Osama, who is now contesting the elections. If Osama wins, Bhagalpur could revert to a time of riots. In contrast, a BJP victory promises development." Osama Shahab, making his political debut in Raghunathpur, carries the controversial legacy of his father, a four-term RJD MP with multiple criminal convictions.

Amit Shah also spotlighted national security, amplifying the differences between the current NDA government and the previous UPA regime led by Congress. He emphasized Modi's strong stance on security measures and highlighted the BJP's achievements in rural and agricultural development. Shah also condemned Tejashwi Yadav's admiration for Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, accusing Stalin of disrespecting Biharis, which Tejashwi overlooks in his endorsement.

