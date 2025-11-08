Shutdown Standoff: Negotiations Stuck in a Stalemate
Senate Majority Leader John Thune dismissed a Democratic proposal to end the government shutdown and extend health care subsidies, marking a continued impasse. Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, proposed reopening the government with bipartisan talks on health care. However, Republicans refused to discuss health care until the government reopens.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 04:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
Senate Majority Leader John Thune swiftly rejected a Democratic proposal to end the government shutdown and prolong health care subsidies, calling the offer a 'nonstarter.'
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday proposed reopening the government, coupled with bipartisan discussions to address health care demands.
With the deadlock persisting, both parties feel the urgency as concerns over airport operations, worker payments, and food aid grow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
