Shutdown Standoff: Negotiations Stuck in a Stalemate

Senate Majority Leader John Thune swiftly rejected a Democratic proposal to end the government shutdown and prolong health care subsidies, calling the offer a 'nonstarter.'

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday proposed reopening the government, coupled with bipartisan discussions to address health care demands.

With the deadlock persisting, both parties feel the urgency as concerns over airport operations, worker payments, and food aid grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)