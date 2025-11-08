High-Profile Figures Subpoenaed in Justice Department Probe
Former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page have been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury as part of the U.S. Justice Department's probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation. Up to 30 subpoenas are expected based on sources.
The U.S. Justice Department's ongoing probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation has reached a critical phase, summoning high-profile figures to testify.
Fox News Digital reported on Friday that former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are among the key individuals subpoenaed by a federal grand jury.
Sources suggest the number of subpoenas could soon reach up to 30, signaling a broadening of the investigation as authorities delve deeper into the early stages of the controversial probe.
