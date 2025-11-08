Cornell University Strikes Deal with Trump Administration Amid Crackdown on Diversity Policies

Cornell University announced a breakthrough deal on Friday with the Trump administration to restore $250 million in federal grants. This marks the fifth agreement in a series of conservative moves against diversity policies in educational institutions.

The agreement requires Cornell to pay $30 million to the government and commit an additional $30 million towards agricultural research over the span of three years, according to university President Michael Kotlikoff. The university has also agreed to share admissions data to halt investigations linked to antisemitism and discrimination.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon heralded the arrangement as a victory against diversity, equity, and inclusion policies at Ivy League schools. While some institutions have managed settlements, uncertainties persist, with many universities grappling with federal pressures on diversity-related issues.