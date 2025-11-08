Trump's Wave of Pardons: From Baseball Legends to Political Figures

In a recent series of pardons, former President Donald Trump has extended clemency to a range of individuals, from sports legends to political figures, underscoring the wide-reaching powers vested in the presidential office.

Among those pardoned was Darryl Strawberry, a celebrated baseball player and former "Celebrity Apprentice" cast member, who was convicted of tax evasion. The White House highlighted Strawberry's Christian faith, more than a decade of sobriety, and his role in addiction recovery as reasons for the pardon.

Trump's use of clemency has been comprehensive, with pardons also granted to political figures like former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich and former New York City police Sergeant Michael McMahon. The White House continued to confirm further pardons, reflecting on cases of perceived legal flaws and redemption stories.