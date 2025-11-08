Left Menu

Trump's Wave of Pardons: From Baseball Legends to Political Figures

Former President Donald Trump pardoned several individuals, including baseball icon Darryl Strawberry, who was convicted of tax evasion. Strawberry's pardon was attributed to his sobriety and Christian faith. Trump also pardoned former officials facing corruption charges, exercising his broad clemency powers under the U.S. Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 06:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 06:22 IST
In a recent series of pardons, former President Donald Trump has extended clemency to a range of individuals, from sports legends to political figures, underscoring the wide-reaching powers vested in the presidential office.

Among those pardoned was Darryl Strawberry, a celebrated baseball player and former "Celebrity Apprentice" cast member, who was convicted of tax evasion. The White House highlighted Strawberry's Christian faith, more than a decade of sobriety, and his role in addiction recovery as reasons for the pardon.

Trump's use of clemency has been comprehensive, with pardons also granted to political figures like former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich and former New York City police Sergeant Michael McMahon. The White House continued to confirm further pardons, reflecting on cases of perceived legal flaws and redemption stories.

