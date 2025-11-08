Left Menu

Supreme Court Saves SNAP: $4B Aid Withheld Amid Shutdown Drama

The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily permitted the Trump administration to withhold $4 billion from SNAP funding during the government shutdown. The decision extends the timeline for lower courts to evaluate the administration's request. Meanwhile, states scramble to address the funding gap, impacting millions of low-income Americans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 08:54 IST
Supreme Court Saves SNAP: $4B Aid Withheld Amid Shutdown Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily allowed the Trump administration to withhold $4 billion needed for November's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding—amid the ongoing federal government shutdown. This administrative stay grants the lower courts additional time to assess the administration's formal request to cut SNAP funding.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who authorized the stay, set it to expire soon after the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston rules on the administration's request to stop a lower court's mandate to provide full SNAP funding, which costs about $8.5 to $9 billion monthly. U.S. District Judge John McConnell previously ruled that emergency funds should be used to prevent a shortfall.

The decision to withhold funds has been contested, with the Department of Justice warning of potential shutdown chaos. States like New York and Massachusetts, reacting to USDA notifications, are working to fill the gap, while the broader issue remains under appeal by the Trump administration in the courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CIK Conducts Thorough Jailer Sweep in Kashmir

CIK Conducts Thorough Jailer Sweep in Kashmir

 India
2
Late Drama: Oyarzabal's Penalty Rescues Sociedad

Late Drama: Oyarzabal's Penalty Rescues Sociedad

 Spain
3
Inferno at Rithala: Tragedy Strikes Shanty Town

Inferno at Rithala: Tragedy Strikes Shanty Town

 India
4
(Eds: Changes Varanasi to Uttar Pradesh) Devotees visiting pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to state's economy: PM Modi.

(Eds: Changes Varanasi to Uttar Pradesh) Devotees visiting pilgrimage sites ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025