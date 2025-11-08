Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Controversy Over SNAP Funding Amid Shutdown

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to temporarily withhold $4 billion needed for SNAP benefits amid a government shutdown. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's administrative stay offers more time for lower courts to decide on funding issues. The decision prompted legal and political conflicts over SNAP aid distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 10:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court, on Friday, temporarily sided with the Trump administration in a contentious decision to withhold funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) amidst an ongoing government shutdown. The ruling affects some 42 million low-income Americans relying on food aid this month.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued an administrative stay, allowing lower courts more time to deliberate. Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge John McConnell had earlier ruled that emergency funds should be used to provide partial SNAP benefits for November, a decision now under appeal.

The confusion and legal wrangling have led to a nationwide scramble as states seek to navigate funding shortfalls and administrative directives. Critics have decried the move as politically motivated, while SNAP recipients face increased uncertainty and hardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

