Fire at perfume depot in northwestern Turkiye kills 6 people

The cause of the blaze in Kocaeli province was not immediately known. Emergency teams and firefighters were immediately dispatched to the site, and the fire was brought under control within an hour.Speaking with reporters, the provinces governor, Ilhami Aktas, said that six had died and one was injured and was receiving treatment.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 08-11-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 14:53 IST
Fire at perfume depot in northwestern Turkiye kills 6 people
A fire at a perfume depot in northwestern Turkiye on Saturday morning killed six people and left one person injured, officials said. The cause of the blaze in Kocaeli province was not immediately known. The fire broke out around 9 am local time, with local media reporting it was preceded by several explosions. Emergency teams and firefighters were immediately dispatched to the site, and the fire was brought under control within an hour.

Speaking with reporters, the province's governor, Ilhami Aktas, said that six had died and one was injured and was receiving treatment. He added that the cause of the fire was yet unknown and was under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

