Cong's Sapkal seeks 'white paper' on Mumbai-Pune land deals; asks why Parth hasn't been booked

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Saturday demanded that the state government release a 'white paper' on land transactions in Pune and Mumbai and hold a full-day discussion on the issue during the upcoming Winter Session of the legislature.

Addressing a press conference, Sapkal alleged that large-scale irregularities were taking place in land dealings across the state and that the ''masterminds behind land scams are operating from Mantralaya.'' He termed these transactions as ''acts of collective criminality'' and accused the BJP-led Mahayuti government of protecting those involved.

''The Mahayuti government has become completely shameless. Every day a new scandal comes to light, but no action is taken. Ruling party leaders and their relatives are looting the state. Land worth crores in Mumbai and Pune have been grabbed for a pittance,'' Sapkal alleged.

Citing the Pune land case, he claimed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar purchased 40 acres of 'Mahar Watan' land for Rs 300 crore while paying only Rs 500 as stamp duty.

''The proposal for setting up an IT park on that land was cleared hastily and documents were altered. Now the government says the deal has been cancelled. This is an admission of guilt. Why is there still no action? Why is Parth Pawar's name missing from the FIR?'' he asked.

Sapkal further alleged that Parth Pawar's company had previously encroached upon government-owned Agriculture Dairy land in Pune's Bopodi area using forged documents.

The Congress leader also questioned the source of funds used in the land purchase, claiming they came through a sugar factory.

''Who provided this money, and how? People deserve answers. The inquiry committee appointed by the government is nothing but an eyewash,'' he said.

Referring to other alleged land irregularities, Sapkal said Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol had grabbed land belonging to a Jain boarding trust in Pune.

While the deal was later cancelled, no action was taken against the concerned charity commissioner, Sapkal added.

Mohol has denied allegations in the Pune Jain trust land deal.

''Massive irregularities have occurred in land acquisition for Pune's ring road and the Samruddhi Expressway project. The people must know who has actually prospered from the Samruddhi project. The government must bring out a white paper on all such land transactions,'' Sapkal said.

On the BJP's nationwide programmes marking 150 years of national song 'Vande Mataram', Sapkal accused the ruling party of using it for political motives.

''The RSS never sang 'Vande Mataram' in its shakhas. The song carries the history of sacrifice from the freedom movement. It should not be used to create communal or religious tensions. The BJP's love for 'Vande Mataram' is deceptive and opportunistic,'' Sapkal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)