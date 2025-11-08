PM Modi meets BJP veteran Advani to extend wishes on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister L K Advani to greet him on his birthday. The prime minister reached Advani's residence here and presented him with a bouquet. ''Went to Shri LK Advani Ji's residence and greeted him on the occasion of his birthday. His service to our nation is monumental and greatly motivates us all,'' Modi said in a post on X. Earlier in the day, Modi took to social media to describe Advani as a ''statesman with a towering vision''. Advani, who scripted the BJP's rise as a formidable force in national politics, turned 98 on Saturday. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, this year. ''Greetings to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. A statesman blessed with towering vision and intellect, Advani Ji's life has been dedicated to strengthening India's progress,'' Modi said in the post. ''He has always embodied the spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles. His contributions have left an indelible mark on India's democratic and cultural landscape. May he be blessed with good health and a long life,'' the prime minister added.

