Left Menu

PM Modi meets BJP veteran Advani to extend wishes on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister L K Advani to greet him on his birthday. A statesman blessed with towering vision and intellect, Advani Jis life has been dedicated to strengthening Indias progress, Modi said in the post.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 21:32 IST
PM Modi meets BJP veteran Advani to extend wishes on his birthday
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister L K Advani to greet him on his birthday. The prime minister reached Advani's residence here and presented him with a bouquet. ''Went to Shri LK Advani Ji's residence and greeted him on the occasion of his birthday. His service to our nation is monumental and greatly motivates us all,'' Modi said in a post on X. Earlier in the day, Modi took to social media to describe Advani as a ''statesman with a towering vision''. Advani, who scripted the BJP's rise as a formidable force in national politics, turned 98 on Saturday. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, this year. ''Greetings to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. A statesman blessed with towering vision and intellect, Advani Ji's life has been dedicated to strengthening India's progress,'' Modi said in the post. ''He has always embodied the spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles. His contributions have left an indelible mark on India's democratic and cultural landscape. May he be blessed with good health and a long life,'' the prime minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leander Paes takes charge as Bengal Tennis Association president

Leander Paes takes charge as Bengal Tennis Association president

 India
2
Woman, lover strangle her husband to death in Faridabad

Woman, lover strangle her husband to death in Faridabad

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Slow-starting Ireland pull away to crush Japan 41-10

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Slow-starting Ireland pull away to crush Japan 41-10

 Global
4
Kerala CM condemns students being made to sing RSS song onboard Vande Bharat Express

Kerala CM condemns students being made to sing RSS song onboard Vande Bharat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025