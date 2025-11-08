Nepal PM Karki says Govt to work with private sector for economic upliftment

Nepalese Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Saturday said that a prosperous, peaceful and civilised country can be built only through collaboration and cooperation with the private sector, adding that good governance is the pre-requisite of any country to achieve economic growth and social justice.

The entire country is gearing up for the upcoming general elections scheduled for March 5, 2026, she said while addressing the National Economic Dialogue version two organised by the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) in Kathmandu.

PM Karki said that the country will move forward on the path of a sustainable democratic system through the election.

Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal assured that the government will bring a package to uplift the private sector, which was affected by the Gen Z movement. The private sector industries and businesses have suffered a loss of around NPR 88 billion due to the violent agitation.

Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal said that the government is committed to providing protection to the private sector through stepping up security. He informed that the government has arrested 380 people involved in arson and vandalism during the protests, and case has been filed against 150 Individuals.

Minister for Industry and Commerce Anil Kumar Sinha said that the government is committed towards amending laws that are obstructing the promotion of industry friendly environment. The government is also working towards taking measures to facilitate the smooth operation of industries and make the economy vibrant.

On the occasion, President of FNCCI Chandra Dhakal urged the government to create an atmosphere so that businesses and industries can operate in a smooth manner and also stressed the need to make the laws business-friendly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)