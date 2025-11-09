Tens of thousands in Portugal protest proposed labour reforms

Tens of thousands of people in Lisbon took to the streets Saturday to protest a package of labour reforms proposed by Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's government. Demonstrators carried posters that read "No to the labor package'' and called for a monthly minimum wage of 1,050 euros (USD1,214) in 2026. The protest was organized by the country's main labor union in opposition to an overhaul the government says aims to improve productivity and flexibility in the job market. Opponents want the package withdrawn and say it threatens workers' rights.

Among the controversial elements are a limit on how long breastfeeding women can claim a flexible work schedule and reduced miscarriage bereavement leave. The reforms would also make worker dismissals easier.

Portugal's current minimum wage stands at 870 euros (about USD1,007) per month.

Montenegro, who leads the center-right Democratic Alliance, heads a minority government in the European Union nation of 10.6 million people. If approved, the bill will be sent to parliament where it's expected to pass with the votes of far-right Chega, the largest opposition party. Organizers of Saturday's protest announced a general strike on December 11.(AP) RD RD

